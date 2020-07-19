UrduPoint.com
PTI's Govt Put Country On Road To Progress: MPA

Sun 19th July 2020 | 09:30 PM

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) ::Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Malakand Division President and Chairman DDAC Swat MPA Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government has buried the politics of lies forever and put the country on road to progress.

Talking to media men, Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai said that the corrupt politicians were pointing fingers at Prime MInister Imran Khan who blocked the way for the looters.

He said that a bright future was knocking at the door of the people of Pakistan who rejected those who looted the public money.

Thanks to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the people-friendly policies of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, a better political culture was being introduced in the country, he added.

He said that the need of the hour was to strengthen the hands of the present rulers. He said that due to the leadership abilities of Imran Khan and Mahmood Khan, the country and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were on the path of development.

