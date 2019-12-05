UrduPoint.com
PTI's Govt Put Country On Road To Progress: Provincial Minister For Human Resources And Development Ansar Majeed Niazi

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 02:18 PM

PTI's govt put country on road to progress: Provincial Minister for Human Resources and development Ansar Majeed Niazi

Provincial Minister for Human Resources and development Ansar Majeed Niazi said that with reference to strengthening country's economy the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) led government was taking steps at grassroot level

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Resources and development Ansar Majeed Niazi said that with reference to strengthening country's economy the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) led government was taking steps at grassroot level.

For securing people's right and gaining respectable status at international level the sequence of taking practical steps would be continued, minister said.

Talking to media persons on Thursday at PTI secretariat the provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development said that those who were day dreaming for the elimination of PTI's government were living in fool's paradise adding that people of Pakistan have given us a mandate for five years and it will complete its constitutional tenure.

Ansar Majeed said that political elements who wanted chaos were not sincere for the country and the nation as well, he said and added that the conscious people have seen their hidden faces and rejected them.

The provincial minister said that the negative minded politicians took the nails for the sake of Pakistan's progress and prosperity adding that they should shun their personal interest for the sake of national interests.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was struggling hard to implement upon the vision of Prime Minister.

He further said that due to struggles of Prime Minister Imran Khan, now the country's economy was out of crises.

