MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :MPA Sabeen Gul Khan hailed PTI's government for it had taken concrete steps to resolve decades' old masses problems in just two-year of rule, with meting out challenges at diplomatic front that had never been taken up seriously in past.

Talking to APP here Tuesday, she counted Prime Minister's 'Ehsaas Program' as milestone achievement came out through disbursement of financial aid worth over Rs. 10 billion to facilitate citizens affected by COVID-19 of late.

Since the inception of the E-credit scheme, a total of 434,000 interest-free loans to small farmers were given which increased digital literacy and financial inclusion in over 150,000 households.

She said that productivity of wheat, rice and sugarcane was increased tremendously through 'National Programs for Enhancing Profitability' launched under Prime Minister's Initiative. Under the umbrella of these programs, subsidized seed for wheat on 432,371 acres were provided in 2019-20.

To substitute the import of edible oils, National Oil Seed Enhancement Program was launched and subsidized seeds of canola on 14,612 acres and sunflower on 27,224 acres were provided. About 897 flour mills were digitally registered and more than 2 million tons of wheat purchased by the govt.

The MPA said that Police Khidmat Markaz was launched by the PM on February 15, 2020 to facilitate around 9 million overseas Pakistanis in getting six services including character certificate, tenant registration, reporting of crime, national status verification etc.

in 27 countries across the globe.

Referring introduction of the biggest canal system in the country, she said Jalalpur Irrigation Canal was created with the cost of Rs. 32,721 million proved another feather in the cap of incumbent government. This canal would enhance agricultural production by providing irrigation supplies to 160,000 acres of land. Similarly, the construction of Greater Thal Canal was also announced at cost of Rs. 16,800 million. The Canal would bring 294,110 acres of Thal Desert under cultivation.

A local PTI' leader Ali Saddique, adding up performance of the government in its two year rule, highlighted the project of Saline Water Aquaculture Research Centre (SWARC) constructed in South Punjab, and establishment of fish seed hatchery & creation of research facility at Bhaseen, Lahore.

Terming Green Pakistan Program a dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said that it had revived wildlife resources in the province. The project would also promote awareness and motivation among stakeholders for sustainable use and management of habitats and species.

He said the government had well initiated Ten Billion Tree Program Tsunami to plant over 466 million plants over 801,882 acres land bore no example in the past.