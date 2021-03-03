ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Senate's Standing Committee for Information and Broadcasting Chairman Faisal Javed Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates would clinch majority seats in the Senate elections.

The PTI's grip in Senate would help expedite the process of legislation, he said while talking to ptv news.

Commenting on the video scandal of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader, he said the Election Commission of Pakistan would the probe the matter of Ali Haider Gilani, who was trying to get the support of ruling party members with money.

Faisal Javed said after the elections, the PTI would become a majority party in the Senate and it would not face any trouble in the passage of bills of public interest from the House.