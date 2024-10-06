PTI's Hidden Agenda Threatening National Security: PML-N Leader
Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2024 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) A prominent leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Asyia Naz Tanoli Sunday criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership, accusing them of harbouring an anti-state agenda that can threaten the upcoming Shanghai summit.
Talking to the ptv news she expressed that PTI's nefarious plans could undermine Pakistan's diplomatic efforts and damage its reputation on the international stage.
She said the SCO is a crucial summit which is bringing together leaders from regional powerhouse nations and resistance or any disruption to it could have far-reaching consequences.
She strongly criticized the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for his alleged role in the current unrest in Islamabad.
Tanoli held Gandapur responsible for the worsening of the situation, stating that the government had tried to reason with him, but he remained unwilling to listen and was overstepping all bounds.
"Instead of maintaining law and order and working for public welfare, the Chief Minister was himself involved in protest activities, using weapons, threatening and damaging the state," Tanoli alleged.
She mentioned that the government was reportedly busy preparing for an upcoming significant event, which is crucial for Pakistan's international relations and diplomacy. However, Gandapur's actions were allegedly causing unrest and disrupting the country's stability, she added.
As the Chief Minister, Gandapur should play an important role in maintaining law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Instead of focusing on the province's development and citizen's well-being, he has been busy creating chaos, which may harm Pakistan's image internationally, she concluded.
