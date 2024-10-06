Open Menu

PTI's Hidden Agenda Threatening National Security: PML-N Leader

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2024 | 10:40 AM

PTI's hidden agenda threatening national security: PML-N leader

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) A prominent leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Asyia Naz Tanoli Sunday criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership, accusing them of harbouring an anti-state agenda that can threaten the upcoming Shanghai summit.

Talking to the ptv news she expressed that PTI's nefarious plans could undermine Pakistan's diplomatic efforts and damage its reputation on the international stage.

She said the SCO is a crucial summit which is bringing together leaders from regional powerhouse nations and resistance or any disruption to it could have far-reaching consequences.

She strongly criticized the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for his alleged role in the current unrest in Islamabad.

Tanoli held Gandapur responsible for the worsening of the situation, stating that the government had tried to reason with him, but he remained unwilling to listen and was overstepping all bounds.

"Instead of maintaining law and order and working for public welfare, the Chief Minister was himself involved in protest activities, using weapons, threatening and damaging the state," Tanoli alleged.

She mentioned that the government was reportedly busy preparing for an upcoming significant event, which is crucial for Pakistan's international relations and diplomacy. However, Gandapur's actions were allegedly causing unrest and disrupting the country's stability, she added.

As the Chief Minister, Gandapur should play an important role in maintaining law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Instead of focusing on the province's development and citizen's well-being, he has been busy creating chaos, which may harm Pakistan's image internationally, she concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Law And Order Shanghai May Sunday Shanghai Cooperation Organization Muslim Event All From Government PTV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

2 hours ago
 Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup w ..

Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts

11 hours ago
 Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossi ..

Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing

11 hours ago
 Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with B ..

Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden

11 hours ago
 Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible ..

Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon

11 hours ago
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to ..

DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige

11 hours ago
 RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio ..

RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar

11 hours ago
 Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution ..

Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty

11 hours ago
 Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floo ..

Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods

11 hours ago
 Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to a ..

Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack

11 hours ago
 LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan