- Home
- Pakistan
- PTI’s hollow politics exposed as Peshawar rally turns into public backlash: Ikhtiar Wali Khan
PTI’s Hollow Politics Exposed As Peshawar Rally Turns Into Public Backlash: Ikhtiar Wali Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Information for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ikhtiar Wali Khan, termed the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) rally in Peshawar a true reflection of public resentment, exposing the hollow worth of its leadership.
Shoes and bottles were shown to Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and other PTI leaders, revealing their true worth, he said.
He said the rally, attended by only 8–10 thousand people, was neither a fresh nor a revolutionary initiative but a repetition of old and failed slogans, said a press release here on Sunday.
Quoting a couplet, he remarked that those who were kept making loud noises eventually fade away without leaving an impact.
Ikhtiar Wali Khan further stated that PTI’s political journey, which once began with grand shows at D-Chowk, Minar-e-Pakistan and Mazar-e-Quaid, has now reversed and ended with a symbolic burial in Peshawar.
He praised the youth of KP for giving a strong message by rejecting the PTI leadership.
On the security front, he clarified that no full-scale Zarb-e-Azb or Radd-ul-Fasaad style operation was underway in KP. Instead, intelligence-based actions were being carried out against terrorists, their facilitators, and other anti-state elements.
He stressed that those responsible for attacks on places of worship or providing support to militants would be dealt with strictly.
Ikhtiar Wali Khan criticized the KP provincial government for administrative failures and corruption, claiming that the Chief Minister had placed a family member as his front man, sidelined honest officers and allowed influential people to grab mineral resources.
He said the provincial government had failed to fulfill its basic responsibility of maintaining law and order.
He urged PTI leadership to stop political point-scoring over sensitive security matters, adding that while intelligence-based operations were continuing, these should not be politicized.
Recent Stories
UAE launches major housing projects in 2025 to boost family stability
Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes
UAE delivers statement at 80th Session of United Nations General Assembly Genera ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2025
Germany to take measures against ‘high’ threat from unidentified drones, min ..
IAEA: No nuclear fuel crisis; reserves secure for 21st century
UAE President receives OpenAI CEO
UAE wins two gold medals at Arab & African Triathlon Championship in Egypt
6th Annual Emirates Oncology Society Conference kicks off in Dubai
Korean government vows to restore network after data centre fire caused by batte ..
Iraq announces investment opportunities worth US$450 billion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI’s hollow politics exposed as Peshawar rally turns into public backlash: Ikhtiar Wali Khan7 minutes ago
-
One dead, one injured in separate incidents in Mardan7 minutes ago
-
From owl blood to banknotes: Black magic Babas boom despite cosmetic crackdown17 minutes ago
-
Flood-affected HIV patients in KP receive vital treatment support, psychological counselling from AP ..27 minutes ago
-
27th death anniversary of Urdu poet Hameed Naseem being observed today27 minutes ago
-
Six outlaws held37 minutes ago
-
TMO holds meeting with hotel owners to ensure clean meat supply in D I Khan47 minutes ago
-
Drug supplier gets 10 years imprisonment57 minutes ago
-
Peshawar rally reflects public backlash; shoes and bottles shown to Ali Amin, exposing PTI’s decli ..57 minutes ago
-
Two suspects killed in encounter57 minutes ago
-
IFA seizes 6,000 ltrs of fake milk, seals unit57 minutes ago
-
AIOU scientist earns global acclaim1 hour ago