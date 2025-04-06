PTI’s hypocrisy, corruption and internal rifts exposed: PPP KP President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) The Provincial President of Pakistan Peoples Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha has said that the agenda of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has never been focused on national development, but rather on creating division, chaos, and serving personal interests.

In his statement there the other day, he stated that PTI’s leadership has not only deceived the public but also set a disastrous example of corruption, mismanagement, and plundering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Provincial resources were looted without restraint, institutions were weakened, and the youth were pushed into unemployment and despair.

The Provincial President pointed out that PTI is now facing internal turmoil and lack of trust.

The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has lost confidence within his own party, and cracks within the party’s members are becoming more evident. PTI is now on the verge of collapse due to internal divisions.

He further said that those who once sought ‘reconciliation’ with terrorists are now misleading the public with baseless accusations. The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are now fed up with PTI’s false promises, hollow slogans, and disastrous governance.

Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha concluded by affirming that Pakistan Peoples Party remains committed to public rights, eradicating corruption, and restoring democracy. The enlightened people will hold this incompetent and corrupt party accountable through their votes.