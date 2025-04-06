PTI’s Hypocrisy, Corruption And Internal Rifts Exposed: PPP KP President
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2025 | 01:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) The Provincial President of Pakistan Peoples Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha has said that the agenda of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has never been focused on national development, but rather on creating division, chaos, and serving personal interests.
In his statement there the other day, he stated that PTI’s leadership has not only deceived the public but also set a disastrous example of corruption, mismanagement, and plundering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Provincial resources were looted without restraint, institutions were weakened, and the youth were pushed into unemployment and despair.
The Provincial President pointed out that PTI is now facing internal turmoil and lack of trust.
The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has lost confidence within his own party, and cracks within the party’s members are becoming more evident. PTI is now on the verge of collapse due to internal divisions.
He further said that those who once sought ‘reconciliation’ with terrorists are now misleading the public with baseless accusations. The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are now fed up with PTI’s false promises, hollow slogans, and disastrous governance.
Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha concluded by affirming that Pakistan Peoples Party remains committed to public rights, eradicating corruption, and restoring democracy. The enlightened people will hold this incompetent and corrupt party accountable through their votes.
Recent Stories
Myanmar honours UAE SAR team in appreciation of its humanitarian efforts followi ..
Myanmar's earthquake death toll rises to 3,471
12 dead as significant severe weather, flash flooding tear through parts of US
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2025
US starts collecting Trump's new 10% tariff
New archaeological discoveries in Luxor's Ramesseum Temple
Mohammed bin Rashid attends 29th Dubai World Cup
Abu Dhabi hosts World Arabian Horse Organisation's GA meeting tomorrow
'Hit Show' wins $12 million Dubai World Cup
Dubai World Cup: 'Danon Decile' champion of 8th Round Longines Dubai Sheema Clas ..
UAE secures seat on UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs representing Asia-Pacific Gr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI’s hypocrisy, corruption and internal rifts exposed: PPP KP President5 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri leaders slam India's suppression of Kashmiri identity, rights25 minutes ago
-
Terrorist attacks claim 152 lives in KP in first quarter of 202555 minutes ago
-
Second Pak humanitarian aid consignment for earthquake affectees handed over at Yangon, Myanmar1 hour ago
-
Pak Embassy Brussels hosts Eid Milan reception1 hour ago
-
Two killed as car hits tractor trolley at Sheikhupura interchange2 hours ago
-
AIP President urges dialogue to clear dark clouds looming over Kashmir3 hours ago
-
Three vehicle collision in Sahiwal leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded4 hours ago
-
Three killed in Vehari trailer accident4 hours ago
-
Khawaja Asif highlights Pakistan's progress under PM Shehbaz Sharif13 hours ago
-
Azma Bukhari promises more good news after power tariffs reduction14 hours ago
-
Kashmir Women’s Conference slam Global Community’s Silence on Alarming Atrocities Against Kashmi ..14 hours ago