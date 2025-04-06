Open Menu

PTI’s Hypocrisy, Corruption And Internal Rifts Exposed: PPP KP President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2025 | 01:30 PM

PTI’s hypocrisy, corruption and internal rifts exposed: PPP KP President

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) The Provincial President of Pakistan Peoples Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha has said that the agenda of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has never been focused on national development, but rather on creating division, chaos, and serving personal interests.

In his statement there the other day, he stated that PTI’s leadership has not only deceived the public but also set a disastrous example of corruption, mismanagement, and plundering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Provincial resources were looted without restraint, institutions were weakened, and the youth were pushed into unemployment and despair.

The Provincial President pointed out that PTI is now facing internal turmoil and lack of trust.

The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has lost confidence within his own party, and cracks within the party’s members are becoming more evident. PTI is now on the verge of collapse due to internal divisions.

He further said that those who once sought ‘reconciliation’ with terrorists are now misleading the public with baseless accusations. The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are now fed up with PTI’s false promises, hollow slogans, and disastrous governance.

Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha concluded by affirming that Pakistan Peoples Party remains committed to public rights, eradicating corruption, and restoring democracy. The enlightened people will hold this incompetent and corrupt party accountable through their votes.

Recent Stories

Myanmar honours UAE SAR team in appreciation of it ..

Myanmar honours UAE SAR team in appreciation of its humanitarian efforts followi ..

5 minutes ago
 Myanmar's earthquake death toll rises to 3,471

Myanmar's earthquake death toll rises to 3,471

3 hours ago
 12 dead as significant severe weather, flash flood ..

12 dead as significant severe weather, flash flooding tear through parts of US

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2025

5 hours ago
 US starts collecting Trump's new 10% tariff

US starts collecting Trump's new 10% tariff

11 hours ago
New archaeological discoveries in Luxor's Ramesseu ..

New archaeological discoveries in Luxor's Ramesseum Temple

12 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends 29th Dubai World Cup

Mohammed bin Rashid attends 29th Dubai World Cup

12 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi hosts World Arabian Horse Organisation's ..

Abu Dhabi hosts World Arabian Horse Organisation's GA meeting tomorrow

14 hours ago
 'Hit Show' wins $12 million Dubai World Cup

'Hit Show' wins $12 million Dubai World Cup

14 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup: 'Danon Decile' champion of 8th Ro ..

Dubai World Cup: 'Danon Decile' champion of 8th Round Longines Dubai Sheema Clas ..

14 hours ago
 UAE secures seat on UN Commission on Narcotic Drug ..

UAE secures seat on UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs representing Asia-Pacific Gr ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan