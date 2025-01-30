- Home
PTI’s Immature Politics Create Deadlock In Dialogue Process: Federal Minister For Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik
Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2025 | 12:01 AM
Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leaders’ stubborn attitude and immature politics had created deadlock in the dialogue process
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leaders’ stubborn attitude and immature politics had created deadlock in the dialogue process.
PTI is responsible for failure in talks with the government, he said while talking to a private television channel.
We have offered talks to PTI members on many occasions but they failed to carry forward the dialogue session due to
irresponsible behaviour, he said.
In reply to a question about charter of demand, he said PTI members of the committee had been demanding release of the workers and the founder. He said that PTI had hired the people for driving campaign against the country’s interest.
Dialogue was the option for PTI to resolve political issues, he said.
About corruption scandals in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, he said, we have raised the concerns with provincial leaders of PTI for irregularities in different departments of KP.
