PTI’s internal rift, corruption hindering provincial governance: Governor KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is facing internal rifts, which have become a major hurdle in the provincial government’s performance.

Talking to a private news channel, he accused the former PTI chairman of corruption, claiming that it extended to the KP government, where the entire party was involved in mega corruption and bribery.

He further alleged that instead of focusing on improving people's lives, PTI was more interested in sabotaging the federation.

The governor also criticized the KP government for its failure to maintain law and order in the province.

On the issue of dialogue, he claimed that PTI initially sought an NRO but, upon realizing they wouldn’t get it, resorted to creating anarchy.