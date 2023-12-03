Open Menu

PTI's Intra-party Election Against Principles Of Democracy: Khattak

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2023 | 10:00 PM

PTI's intra-party election against principles of democracy: Khattak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTIP) Chairman, Pervez Khattak here Sunday said that the intra-party election of PTI was against the principles of democracy and the right to vote.

Expressing his concerns over the intra-party election of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf, Pervez Khattak termed the PTI's intra-party election as a political gimmick and merely paperwork.

Talking to media persons here, Pervez Khattak said the PTI election has revealed a lack of democracy in the party.

He claimed that the former chairman of PTI did not tolerate anyone and his irrational decisions caused the dissolution of Punjab and KP assemblies.

Following the end of the PTI Government in the centre, Pervez Khattak claimed that the former PTI chairman thought he would not let the country run and wanted to spread political chaos in the country, and KP and Punjab assemblies were prematurely dissolved.

He said the political chaos continued for one and a half years in the country, which affected the country's economy and GDP.

Pervez Khattak criticised the former PTI chairman's act of disclosing a state secret by waving the alleged cypher in a public rally last year, a case for which he is currently under trial.

He said PTIP politics revolved around the masses and the development of Pakistan as well as the resolution of masses issues cornerstone of his party policies.

After coming into power, he said his party would address problems of people their doorsteps.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Resolution Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pervez Khattak Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Democracy Vote Sunday Media Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

13 hours ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

22 hours ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

22 hours ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Kh ..

22 hours ago
 CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush te ..

CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush terrorists

22 hours ago
Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiat ..

Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiatives of Living Indus Initiativ ..

22 hours ago
 14th KUST's convocation held

14th KUST's convocation held

23 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USG ..

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

23 hours ago
 Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after ..

Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after appointment

23 hours ago
 Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrat ..

Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrate on Dec 3

23 hours ago
 Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance fr ..

Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance framework for climate response

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan