PTI's Introduced Good Governance Model Has No Precedence: Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 12:12 AM

PTI's introduced good governance model has no precedence: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Liaquat Khattak Thursday said the model of good governance introduced by the PTI government, had no precedence in the history of the country which eliminated politics of the conventional politicians

NOWSHERA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Liaquat Khattak Thursday said the model of good governance introduced by the PTI government, had no precedence in the history of the country which eliminated politics of the conventional politicians.

Addressing various reception programs at Manki Sharif, Khasari and Bahadar Khel here, the minister said PTI government made record legislation in the province, made various institutions to stand on its feet and buried the politics of the PPP, PMLN, JUIF and the ANP forever.

The leaders of the above parties build their own empires in the country and abroad as they had no concerns with the problems of the poor people.

The PTI under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak has emerged the single largest party of the country in the general elections.

Improving lot of the poor people is top priority of the Prime Minister in which he would definitely succeed and the people could approach him for redressal of their grievances and problems, he added.

The previous rulers used to ignore their electorates after the elections while the PTI was making entire focus on weal of the poor people. The vote bank of the PTI has improved in the country due to better policies since coming into power, he maintained.

