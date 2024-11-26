- Home
PTI’s Involvement In Lawlessness Puts Its Political Party Status In Doubt: Senator Siddiqui
Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Senator Irfan Siddiqui, the parliamentary party leader of PML-N in the Senate and chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, on Tuesday questioned PTI’s status as a political party due to its involvement in terrorism, lawlessness, and anti-Pakistan actions.
In a statement shared on his social media platform X, Siddiqui said the time has come for clear and decisive action regarding PTI, warning that any further delay could be very costly.
Siddiqui stressed that PTI’s actions, especially after May 9, 2023, have gone too far, and it is now time for a clear and decisive decision regarding the party’s status.
Soon, a decision must be made on whether a group that fosters insecurity, lawlessness, sedition, corruption, murder, destruction, and an anti-Pakistan agenda deserves to be recognized as a “political party.
”
He emphasized that Pakistan has never seen a political party that has waged war against the federation using provincial power, resulting in the deaths of officials and injuries to hundreds.
“In Pakistan’s 77-year history, which political party has used provincial power to wage war against the Federal government, open fire, deploy tear gas, kill several officials, and injure hundreds”?
Siddiqui stated that PTI ceased to be a political party after May 9, 2023, yet it was granted an extended reprieve. As a result, a ruthless force carrying a political agenda has reached Islamabad, spilling blood and bringing with it a May 9 that far surpasses the original event.
When the state, fulfilling its constitutional duty by handling funerals and collecting the bodies, responds, the riotous group cries out for “political rights” under the guise of persecution.
