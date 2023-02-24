UrduPoint.com

PTI's Jail Bharo Balloon Deflates: Amjad Afridi

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2023 | 02:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Provincial Information Secretary Pakistan Peoples' Party, Amjad Afridi here on Friday said the balloon of Jail Bharo movement has been deflated as the PTI chief Imran Khan was seeking bails rather than going to jail.

In a statement issued to media, Amjad Afridi said in such movements, bails in all cases have to be withdrawn but PTI leaders were running to obtain pre and post arrest bails from the courts.

In some districts, Afridi said, despite announcements by the police to the leaders of PTI, no one came out of the home to join the Jail Bharo Tehreek. He said the majority of the PTI leadership has taken refuge in hospitals in the name of treatment.

The roads were forcibly blocked and disorder was created by the PTI workers causing hardship for the general public in reaching their destination. Ironically, he said not a single PTI worker or leader presented himself for imprisonment in Peshawar, which was a big question mark on the standard of PTI.

He said the PTI workers who used to threaten the district administrations and police, were now begging for not to be arrested. He asked the PTI chief whether his sons Qasim and Sulaiman will also join the Jail Bharo Tehreek. These actions of PTI, he said, were only meant to weaken the democratic institutions and create political disorder in the country, adding such tactics were destined to flop.

