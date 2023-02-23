The 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' started by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) across the country showed disgraceful result in Dera Ismail Khan as only one worker voluntarily surrendered to police

The district police led by DSP Headquarters alongwith a vehicle remained eagerly awaiting the PTI local leadership and its workers, but none of them including bigwig of the party former Federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur came for surrendering under the party's movement except one worker who came from Mandhran, a village of D.I.Khan.

While talking to the journalists, the worker strongly criticized the local leadership saying he came to surrender with a mind that the local leadership would have already been there for offering arrest.

On this occasion, Leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) and former member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Samiullah Alizai said those who illegitimately enjoyed the governmental tenure of PTI should surrender to the police.

He said those who remained selling government jobs and taking bribes during the PTI rule should now present themselves for arrest rather to expect the same from workers.

He vowed that JUI-F would defeat such so-called leaders in the upcoming elections under the leadership of Maulan Fazlur Rehman.

Responding to a question, he said after the announcements made by the PTI for starting 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' on media, the police would arrest those who surrender themselves and no forcible arrest would be made. However, he said, the arrested persons would be registered in police record and then presented in the magistrate's court.