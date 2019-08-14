ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Participants of 'Kashmir Rally' brought out from Rawalpindi under the auspices of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday was heading towards D-Chowk in the Federal capital.

A big caravan of cars, bikes, and pedestrians, which was being led by PTI General Secretary Amir Mehmood Kiyani, started its journey from Liaqat Bagh, Rawalpindi.

The rally would enter Islamabad via Faizabad Interchange after passing through Murree Road.

Some federal and provincial cabinet members would address the participants of rally at D-Chowk.

People of all ages, belonging to different walks of life, were part of the rally to show their love and solidarity with the persecuted Kashmiris.

The participants were chanting the slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in favour of Pakistani Army and government, along with the national songs being played in the background.