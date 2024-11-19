PTI’s KP Saga Mirrors A “Soap Opera” : Says Founding Member
Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Akbar S. Babar, a founding member of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), has described the party’s recent developments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as resembling a “Soap Opera,” with each new episode growing more dramatic than the last.
In a statement criticizing PTI, he said the party’s politics have become more dramatic than ever, resembling the suspenseful storytelling of popular tv dramas, with each new episode more sensational than the last.
Babar further remarked that those exploiting the “vote bank” for personal gain are indifferent to the party’s decline and the media’s role in sensationalizing the situation.
He added that while the ongoing drama benefits the media, it brings humiliation and destruction to the party.
