Open Menu

PTI's Lahore Senior Vice President Joins IPP

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2023 | 08:29 PM

PTI's Lahore senior vice president joins IPP

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lahore senior vice president Rana Javed Iqbal has announced to join Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lahore senior vice president Rana Javed Iqbal has announced to join Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

Rana Javed Iqbal on Monday called on General Secretary of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Lahore Division Mian Khalid Mehmood and announced his joining the IPP.

During his meeting with Mian Khalid Mehmood, Rana Javed Iqbal expressed his full confidence in the leadership of Party Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen and President Abdul Aleem Khan.

Mian Khalid Mehmood also wore the party muffler to Rana Javed Iqbal and said colleagues are welcome to IPP.

On this occasion, Rana Javed Iqbal said that the May 9 tragedy was heartbreaking and painful for every citizen of the country.

Mian Khalid Mahmood said, "We have come out with the mission of public service in hard times and every patriot will support us. We have given party manifesto in which the welfare of workers and farmers is our first priority and they will be given maximum relief in electricity bills and minimum monthly salary."He said that if the economic conditions will be good, the clouds of disappointment will automatically receded from view and the country will be on the path to rapid development and prosperity.

There will be more good news in the future, Mian Khalid added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Electricity Abdul Aleem Khan May From

Recent Stories

Growth of national Olympic Movement was driven by ..

Growth of national Olympic Movement was driven by contributions of distinguished ..

3 minutes ago
 Social activist calls for joint efforts for needy ..

Social activist calls for joint efforts for needy people

4 minutes ago
 Flood funding for Pakistan is more or less on trac ..

Flood funding for Pakistan is more or less on track: UN Resident Coordinator

4 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber demands cut in power tariff

Lahore Chamber demands cut in power tariff

4 minutes ago
 Journey to progress pivoted on adherence to good g ..

Journey to progress pivoted on adherence to good governance principles: Sami Sae ..

4 minutes ago
 12 POs arrested, arms recovered

12 POs arrested, arms recovered

4 minutes ago
China proposes 8 tasks to ensure food security

China proposes 8 tasks to ensure food security

4 minutes ago
 China mulls improving system for small-scale value ..

China mulls improving system for small-scale value-added tax payers

4 minutes ago
 Chinese customs seize 114 ivory products

Chinese customs seize 114 ivory products

4 minutes ago
 Energy Ministry finalizes proposals about electric ..

Energy Ministry finalizes proposals about electricity bills, to present in cabin ..

32 minutes ago

Sharjah to host first Gulf-Iraq Business Forum 26–27 September

33 minutes ago
 Entrepreneurship included in national single curri ..

Entrepreneurship included in national single curriculum of Pakistan

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan