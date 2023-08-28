Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lahore senior vice president Rana Javed Iqbal has announced to join Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lahore senior vice president Rana Javed Iqbal has announced to join Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

Rana Javed Iqbal on Monday called on General Secretary of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Lahore Division Mian Khalid Mehmood and announced his joining the IPP.

During his meeting with Mian Khalid Mehmood, Rana Javed Iqbal expressed his full confidence in the leadership of Party Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen and President Abdul Aleem Khan.

Mian Khalid Mehmood also wore the party muffler to Rana Javed Iqbal and said colleagues are welcome to IPP.

On this occasion, Rana Javed Iqbal said that the May 9 tragedy was heartbreaking and painful for every citizen of the country.

Mian Khalid Mahmood said, "We have come out with the mission of public service in hard times and every patriot will support us. We have given party manifesto in which the welfare of workers and farmers is our first priority and they will be given maximum relief in electricity bills and minimum monthly salary."He said that if the economic conditions will be good, the clouds of disappointment will automatically receded from view and the country will be on the path to rapid development and prosperity.

There will be more good news in the future, Mian Khalid added.