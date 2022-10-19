(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Senator Afnan Ullah Khan on Wednesday said the former government of Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) had damaged the economy, besides disappointing the general public during the period of last four years.

"The PTI chairman's policies had halted many national projects in this country, including China-Pakistan Economic Corridor(CPEC)," he alleged while talking to a private news channel.

Commenting on holding early elections as demanded by the PTI, he said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would conduct polls as per schedule.

Imran Khan, he said, was making "unconstitutional efforts to regain power." The government, he said would complete its constitutional tenure as the next elections would be organized in 2023.

The government would make all possible measures to conduct the elections in a transparent manner, he assured.

In reply to a question about corruption cases, he said if anyone was found guilty in corruption scandals, punishment should be given without discrimination.