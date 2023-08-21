Open Menu

PTI's Lawyer Handed Over To Army, LHC Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2023 | 09:51 PM

PTI's lawyer handed over to army, LHC told

The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Monday that Advocate Haider Majeed, a lawyer affiliated with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had been handed over to the army for investigation and trial in a case of attacking the Jinnah House (corps commander's house in Lahore), during May-9 vandalism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Monday that Advocate Haider Majeed, a lawyer affiliated with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had been handed over to the army for investigation and trial in a case of attacking the Jinnah House (corps commander's house in Lahore), during May-9 vandalism.

It was stated in a report filed by police authorities through Additional Advocate General (AAG) Punjab Ghulam Sarwar Nihang before Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad who was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Muhammad Majeed for the recovery of his son, Haider Majeed.

The AAG further submitted that Haider Majeed and Hassaan Niazi were arrested from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and they were handed over to the army on two separate letters by the commanding officer after fulfilling all legal requirements under Section 2 of Pakistan Army Act 1952.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till Tuesday.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Army Police Punjab All From Court

Recent Stories

Physical remands of Asad Shah extends

Physical remands of Asad Shah extends

22 seconds ago
 AJK govt to continue safeguarding people's rights: ..

AJK govt to continue safeguarding people's rights: Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Mi ..

23 seconds ago
 Pakistan pays tribute to victims of terrorism

Pakistan pays tribute to victims of terrorism

25 seconds ago
 Shanghai MG Chemicals considering to set up produc ..

Shanghai MG Chemicals considering to set up production unit in Faisalabad

27 seconds ago
 RWMC carries out anti-smog awareness drive in Pind ..

RWMC carries out anti-smog awareness drive in Pindora area

29 seconds ago
 Newly appointed CS calls on Governor Mohammed Kamr ..

Newly appointed CS calls on Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori

9 minutes ago
Four illegal housing schemes sealed

Four illegal housing schemes sealed

9 minutes ago
 Newly appointed IGP Sindh calls on Governor

Newly appointed IGP Sindh calls on Governor

9 minutes ago
 Computerized Domicile, PRC center established in S ..

Computerized Domicile, PRC center established in Sanghar

9 minutes ago
 NBF to launch special learning material for slow l ..

NBF to launch special learning material for slow learners soon: Minister

7 minutes ago
 30 fertilizer dealers booked on hoarding, overchar ..

30 fertilizer dealers booked on hoarding, overcharging

7 minutes ago
 Monsoon plantation drive kicks off at Sir Syed Sci ..

Monsoon plantation drive kicks off at Sir Syed Science College

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan