The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Monday that Advocate Haider Majeed, a lawyer affiliated with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had been handed over to the army for investigation and trial in a case of attacking the Jinnah House (corps commander's house in Lahore), during May-9 vandalism

It was stated in a report filed by police authorities through Additional Advocate General (AAG) Punjab Ghulam Sarwar Nihang before Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad who was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Muhammad Majeed for the recovery of his son, Haider Majeed.

The AAG further submitted that Haider Majeed and Hassaan Niazi were arrested from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and they were handed over to the army on two separate letters by the commanding officer after fulfilling all legal requirements under Section 2 of Pakistan Army Act 1952.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till Tuesday.