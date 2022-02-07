UrduPoint.com

PTI's Leader Condemns Attack On Security Forces In Kurram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2022 | 06:47 PM

PTI's leader condemns attack on security forces in Kurram

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial leader Hamza Khan Nasir has strongly condemned the martyrdom of soldiers and an attack on security forces in northwestern Kurram district near the Pak-Afghan border

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial leader Hamza Khan Nasir has strongly condemned the martyrdom of soldiers and an attack on security forces in northwestern Kurram district near the Pak-Afghan border.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Hamza said that Pakistan was a peaceful country and always sought good relations with its neighbors.

He condemned repeated attacks on security check posts of Pakistani forces across the Afghan border.

This practice is anyway unacceptable, he said adding that the Taliban government should take effective practical steps to prevent such incidents in future.

Hamza paid homage to the security forces personnel who were martyred in the terrorist attack and said that the sacrifices of the personnel would not go in vain.

