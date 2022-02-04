UrduPoint.com

PTI's Leader Condemns Attacks On Security Forces In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2022 | 03:40 PM

PTI's leader condemns attacks on security forces in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial leader Hamza Khan Nasir on Friday strongly condemned the attacks on security forces in Panjgur and Nushki.

In a statement issued here, he said that the security forces personnel who sacrificed their lives for the protection of lives and property of the people are our heroes.

Their sacrifices will not be in vain and the militants will soon be wiped out from Pakistan, he noted.

Hamza Khan Nasir said that a handful of militants wanted to create instability in Balochistan by targeting innocent civilians and security forces personnel for their nefarious purposes but the suspects in their nefarious aims in any case would not be succeeded.

He said that the personnel of security forces including Pakistan Army, FC, Police, Levies and other law enforcement agencies have sacrificed their lives for the protection of life and property of the people.

He said that the anti- peace elements would soon be wiped out from the country saying that the security forces personnel fought the enemies of the country with courage and bravery.

He said that the people are standing with their forces for the elimination of terrorists from Pakistan and Balochistan.

He offered condolences to the bereaved families of the personnel who were martyred in the attacks on forces in Panjgur and Nushki and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Militants Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Army Police Nasir Nushki Panjgur From

Recent Stories

Revised schedule of Australia’s tour to Pakistan ..

Revised schedule of Australia’s tour to Pakistan announced

11 minutes ago
 PCB statement on Mohammad Hasnain

PCB statement on Mohammad Hasnain

11 minutes ago
 UN demands Taliban provide info on two more missin ..

UN demands Taliban provide info on two more missing women activists

3 hours ago
 Rohit to lead India into 1,000th ODI

Rohit to lead India into 1,000th ODI

3 hours ago
 Cricket: Afghanistan to tour Bangladesh

Cricket: Afghanistan to tour Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 India's coronavirus death toll crosses 500,000

India's coronavirus death toll crosses 500,000

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>