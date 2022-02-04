(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial leader Hamza Khan Nasir on Friday strongly condemned the attacks on security forces in Panjgur and Nushki.

In a statement issued here, he said that the security forces personnel who sacrificed their lives for the protection of lives and property of the people are our heroes.

Their sacrifices will not be in vain and the militants will soon be wiped out from Pakistan, he noted.

Hamza Khan Nasir said that a handful of militants wanted to create instability in Balochistan by targeting innocent civilians and security forces personnel for their nefarious purposes but the suspects in their nefarious aims in any case would not be succeeded.

He said that the personnel of security forces including Pakistan Army, FC, Police, Levies and other law enforcement agencies have sacrificed their lives for the protection of life and property of the people.

He said that the anti- peace elements would soon be wiped out from the country saying that the security forces personnel fought the enemies of the country with courage and bravery.

He said that the people are standing with their forces for the elimination of terrorists from Pakistan and Balochistan.

He offered condolences to the bereaved families of the personnel who were martyred in the attacks on forces in Panjgur and Nushki and prayed for early recovery of the injured.