PTI’s leader joins JUI-F

Naseer Muhammad Khan is District Nazim in Charsada who announces support to JUI-F.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-17th Oct, 2019) A setback for the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf after one of its leaders from Charsadda announced his joining of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI_F) ahead of Azadi March in Islamabad.

According to media reports, Charsadda District Nazim Naseer Muhammad Khan who was associated with PTI suddenly changed his mind and announced that he would join JUI-F. Naseer Muhammad Khan belonged to a very strong political family in Charsadda whose brother Fazl Muhammad Khan is PTI’s leader while his father Nisar Muhammad Khan was former member of the National Assembly.

His announcement at this moment when JUI-F announced to launch Azadi March against the government is a setback for the ruling PTI.

On other hand, PM did not clearly said about restructure of the PTI but the sources said that he was going to bring changes in the party.

A few days ago, the likely restructuring of the ruling party was surfaced but the matter could not grab much attention.

The sources said that the PM would also mobilize his party against the sit-in and protest of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F)’s Azadi Marh in Islamabad and this decision of restructuring the party was taken aimed Maulana’s Azadi March to give tough time to JUI-F.

JUI-F Chief has set Oct 27 as the date to launch Azadi March and will start his protest from Karchi, Sindh and expectedly will reach Islamabad on Oct 31.

Prime Minister Imran Khan offered talks with the JUI-F but Maulana Fazlur Rehman demanded resignation from the PM and said that no talks would be held with the government until the resignation of the PM and his party leaders.