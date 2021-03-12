Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI's) Deputy Parliamentary Leader Mir Naseebullah Marree congratulated Sadiq Sanjarani on his re-elected as Chairman Senate after wining of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s candidate Yousuf Raza Gailani

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI's) Deputy Parliamentary Leader Mir Naseebullah Marree congratulated Sadiq Sanjarani on his re-elected as Chairman Senate after wining of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s candidate Yousuf Raza Gailani.

In a statement, he said that the election of Sadiq Sanjarani was a victory for the ruling coalition and PDM is defeated today.

It is a very happy day for the people of Balochistan that Sadiq Sanjrani from Balochistan has been re-elected as the Chairman of the Upper House., he said saying that the senators have proved that they are in line with the vision of the present government by voting for Sadiq Sanjrani.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and his allied parties have nominated Sadiq Sanjarani for the post of Chairman Senate and added that electing as Chairman Senate from Balochistan would further strengthen the federation.

Naseebullah Marri further said Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking special interest in the development of Balochistan.

He hoped that Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani would make the best legislation for the wider interest of the country.