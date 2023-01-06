UrduPoint.com

PTI's Leader Shehbaz Gill Indictment Postponed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2023 | 07:00 PM

PTI's leader Shehbaz Gill indictment postponed

A local court on Friday postponed the indictment of PTI's leader Shehbaz Gill and others in a sedition case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :A local court on Friday postponed the indictment of PTI's leader Shehbaz Gill and others in a sedition case.

Additional District and Session Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case against Shehbaz Gill in FIR pertaining to objectionable statements about state institutions. The court issued bailable arrest warrants against the co-accused Amad Yousif due to non-appearance.

At the outset of the hearing, the counsel of the co-accused prayed to the court to grant his client a one-time exemption from appearance on medical grounds.

He said that the accused Gill was in an ambulance out of this court but he was unable to come here.

The court noted that accused Shehbaz Gill had arrived from Lahore by ambulance but co-accused Amad Yousif couldn't come from Karachi. The court remarked that it seemed that the defense was trying to delay the case proceeding.

The court marked the attendance of Shehbaz Gill and issued bailable arrest warrants against the co-accused. Further hearing of the case was then adjourned till January 20.

