(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Central leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and independent candidates from constituency PB-46, Malik Abdul Salam Shahwani and Abdul Wahab Kakar along with their colleagues announced joining Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI) after resigning from PTI

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Central leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and independent candidates from constituency PB-46, Malik Abdul Salam Shahwani and Abdul Wahab Kakar along with their colleagues announced joining Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI) after resigning from PTI.

Malik Abdul Salam Shahwani and Abdul Wahab Kakar announced unconditional withdrawal in favor of candidate Sardar Ahmed Khan Shahwani from constituency PB 46.

They made the announcement in the supervision of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) candidate for constituency PB-46 Sardar Ahmed Khan Shahwani in a press conference at Shahwani House in Saryab on Tuesday.

JUI’s senior leaders and other workers were present on the occasion.