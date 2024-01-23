Open Menu

PTI's Leaders Join JUI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2024 | 11:31 PM

PTI's leaders join JUI

Central leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and independent candidates from constituency PB-46, Malik Abdul Salam Shahwani and Abdul Wahab Kakar along with their colleagues announced joining Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI) after resigning from PTI

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Central leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and independent candidates from constituency PB-46, Malik Abdul Salam Shahwani and Abdul Wahab Kakar along with their colleagues announced joining Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI) after resigning from PTI.

Malik Abdul Salam Shahwani and Abdul Wahab Kakar announced unconditional withdrawal in favor of candidate Sardar Ahmed Khan Shahwani from constituency PB 46.

They made the announcement in the supervision of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) candidate for constituency PB-46 Sardar Ahmed Khan Shahwani in a press conference at Shahwani House in Saryab on Tuesday.

JUI’s senior leaders and other workers were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf From PB-46

Recent Stories

Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

17 minutes ago
 Police devise security plan for general elections

Police devise security plan for general elections

18 minutes ago
 Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign M ..

Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign MoU for media freedom

21 minutes ago
 Construction of smart police stations being starte ..

Construction of smart police stations being started: IGP

18 minutes ago
 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits off Vanuatu capital: ..

6.3 magnitude earthquake hits off Vanuatu capital: USGS

18 minutes ago
 MS reviews medical facilities in civil hospital to ..

MS reviews medical facilities in civil hospital to tackle any situation during e ..

22 minutes ago
Pakistan's envoy meets Libyan Minister of Culture ..

Pakistan's envoy meets Libyan Minister of Culture in Tripoli

22 minutes ago
 Rangers arrest imposter

Rangers arrest imposter

22 minutes ago
 Robber nabbed, looted valuables recovered

Robber nabbed, looted valuables recovered

17 minutes ago
 SECP, UN Women hosts its 3rd ESG Symposium to adva ..

SECP, UN Women hosts its 3rd ESG Symposium to advance sustainable Development

29 minutes ago
 Policeman, two labourers martyred in DI Khan terro ..

Policeman, two labourers martyred in DI Khan terror attack

17 minutes ago
 Dr. Farhat urges civil society to involve individu ..

Dr. Farhat urges civil society to involve individuals with disabilities in 2024 ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan