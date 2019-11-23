UrduPoint.com
PTI's Local Govt System To Empower Conman Man: Minister Of State For Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 01:38 PM



ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Saturday said the new local government system was highly imperative to empower common man bu taking decisions locally for development goals.

The state minister assured that the new law would have ability to solve the citizens' civic problems at their doorsteps as it would give them decision power to identify their own problems and easy access to their elected local government representatives.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's government is committed to financially and administratively empower the local body system and distribute finances in a transparent manner, he said while talking to a private news channel.

It is a good omen that Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking keen interest in conducting local body election in time, he said adding, the incumbent government is determined to distribute funds and power at gross root level.

He said the new system will ensure completion of developmental projects in time, adding that there would be a complete check on financial irregularities in the local government system.

Strengthening of local government is a time taking process. Transformation of power to local level would facilitate the common man, he added.

Decentralization of power would help improve the administrative outlook of the country, Ali Muhammad said.

Local government system has been one of the main pillars of the governance agenda of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government since 2013, he added.

