PTI's Long March Failed To Win People's Support: Rana Sana

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2022 | 07:00 PM

PTI's long march failed to win people's support: Rana Sana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) long march towards Islamabad failed to win the masses' support as only a small number of people had come out on its appeal.

"I'm thankful to the masses for rejecting Imran Khan's violent long march. Since morning only a few hundred people have come out on his (Imran Khan's) call," the minister told a news conference along with Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb.

He said the PTI chief had made tall claims of congregating two million people in the Federal Capital, but ironically he was marching with a crowd of around five to six thousand people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"The PTI portrayed a picture of huge crowd coming towards Islamabad, and we planned accordingly. Had we known it would be a small crowd we would not have made preparations on such a large scale.

"We halted the Metro Bus operations and postponed the examinations, while commuters faced problems and patients also suffered. I apologize to the people on behalf of the government for the troubles," he added.

/More

