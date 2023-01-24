The Lahore High Court (Rawalpindi bench) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a case, initiated on identical petitions filed by three separate parties seeking action against the closure of roads and shutting down of educational institutions due to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's long march held in November, last year

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (Rawalpindi bench) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a case, initiated on identical petitions filed by three separate parties seeking action against the closure of roads and shutting down of educational institutions due to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's long march held in November, last year.

The case was adjourned till February 7th.

In today's hearing commissioner Rawalpindi, the deputy commissioner, CPO, and joint director from the Intelligence Bureau(IB) appeared before the court.

While hearing the case, LHC Judge Justice Waqas Rauf Mirza asked the district administration about the action taken against the protestors. To which the CPO informed the court that two cases were registered against 45 people for causing road blockades leading to the closure of educational institutions.

Meanwhile, counsel for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan and Asad Umer requested the court to grant a week time to submit replies of his clients. The LHC, while hearing arguments from both sides, adjourned the hearing till February 7th and directed the parties to appear before the bench on the next date of the hearing.

Earlier, a citizen, Raja Khalid Mehmood, President Anjuman-e-Tajran Rawalpindi Cantt Sheikh Hafiz and PPP local leaderMalik Khalid had filed relevant separate petitions before the court contending that the district administration had closed the educational institutions and roads due to protests from a political party in November 2022.