UrduPoint.com

PTI's Long March: LHC Adjourns Hearing Till Feb 7th

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2023 | 08:20 PM

PTI's long march: LHC adjourns hearing till Feb 7th

The Lahore High Court (Rawalpindi bench) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a case, initiated on identical petitions filed by three separate parties seeking action against the closure of roads and shutting down of educational institutions due to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's long march held in November, last year

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (Rawalpindi bench) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a case, initiated on identical petitions filed by three separate parties seeking action against the closure of roads and shutting down of educational institutions due to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's long march held in November, last year.

The case was adjourned till February 7th.

In today's hearing commissioner Rawalpindi, the deputy commissioner, CPO, and joint director from the Intelligence Bureau(IB) appeared before the court.

While hearing the case, LHC Judge Justice Waqas Rauf Mirza asked the district administration about the action taken against the protestors. To which the CPO informed the court that two cases were registered against 45 people for causing road blockades leading to the closure of educational institutions.

Meanwhile, counsel for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan and Asad Umer requested the court to grant a week time to submit replies of his clients. The LHC, while hearing arguments from both sides, adjourned the hearing till February 7th and directed the parties to appear before the bench on the next date of the hearing.

Earlier, a citizen, Raja Khalid Mehmood, President Anjuman-e-Tajran Rawalpindi Cantt Sheikh Hafiz and PPP local leaderMalik Khalid had filed relevant separate petitions before the court contending that the district administration had closed the educational institutions and roads due to protests from a political party in November 2022.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Lahore High Court Long March Road Rawalpindi February November From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

Friends of Arthritis Patients launch first Al Dhai ..

Friends of Arthritis Patients launch first Al Dhaid Charity Marathon

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues p ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme

28 seconds ago
 EU's Borrell Says Russia Capable of Destroying Sat ..

EU's Borrell Says Russia Capable of Destroying Satellites in Space

3 minutes ago
 'Argentina, 1985,' 'The Quiet Girl,' 'Close' Nomin ..

'Argentina, 1985,' 'The Quiet Girl,' 'Close' Nominated for Oscar Best Internatio ..

3 minutes ago
 Turkey-Sweden-Finland Talks on Joining NATO Postpo ..

Turkey-Sweden-Finland Talks on Joining NATO Postponed Indefinitely by Ankara - S ..

3 minutes ago
 EPA takes notice of poor sanitation at Children Ho ..

EPA takes notice of poor sanitation at Children Hospital

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.