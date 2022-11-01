PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :The long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is affecting the trade and business of livestock and dairy products in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa especially in Peshawar where significant increase in prices of meat and chicken were witnessed owing to substantial shortage of supply of animals from Punjab.

Lala Kala cattle market located on main GT Road in the outskirts of Peshawar, once flooded with cattle including buffaloes, cows, oxen, goats and sheep were almost deserted due to shortage of animals' supply from Punjab because of blockage of roads due to PTI long march that marred local livestock business.

As a result, one kg meat of cow, oxen and buffalo was being sold at Rs700 per kg, minced meat at Rs 800 and chicken at Rs 270 in these days against Rs 600, Rs 700 and Rs 250 per kg respectively prior to the PTI long march.

Ibrahim Khan, an inter provincial cattle trader of Nowshera district told APP on Tuesday that he used to go to Punjab for purchasing animals to get maximum profits in local market. However, since the start of PTI's long march, "I am unable to bring cattle from Punjab for sale in Peshawar's market due to closures of GT and link roads affecting his family inherited business immensely." "Prior to Imran Khan's long march, a 350 kg buffalo was being sold at Rs 140,000 to Rs150,000 while now its prices soared to Rs170,000 to Rs180,000 in local market," he said, adding keeping in view of shortage of cattle supply from Punjab, the local traders have increased prices of their domestic cattle.

Mosa Khan, another cattle dealer of Pabbi Tehsil Nowshera told APP that he used to visit Gondal, Gujrat, Sahiwal and Lala Mosa to purchase of animals due to high profit margin but could not visit there since Friday last due to massive traffic jams because of Imran Khan's long march. He said one of my co-partner has extended his stay in Sahiwal due to GT Road closure and non availability of public transport.

Prior to PTI long march, he said transporter of a loader truck demanded Rs 20,000 while currently he refused Rs 25,000 offer as fare. Mosa Khan said that prices of animals' fodder were also increased in the local market in the wake of long march. He informed that previously one kg meat was available at Rs 600 in Peshawar that now jumped to Rs 700 per kg beyond purchasing power of common man.

Adnan Khan, a butcher of Peshawar city told APP that decline in meat consumers was witnessed due to high prices of the commodity. "These days, most of people asked just about meat prices and then return empty handed," he said, adding shop's rent, electricity and labour cost was currently being fulfilled through slaughtering of animals for marriage and families functions.

The supply of animals to Ring Road, Bacha Khan Chowk and Charsadda Road cattle markets were also affected from Punjab where local traders were seen merely roaming these days.

Ikhtiar Wali Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-N spokesman told APP that long march and agitation politics of Imran Niazi has marred livestock and transport sectors in KP.

He said poor cattle and dairy farmers of KP were largely affected from PTI's aimless long march. "Who would be responsible of the massive economic loss of dairy and livestock farmers in case of death of their chicken and animals due to blockage of roads in Punjab for a longer period of time," he said.

He said Imran Khan was wasting energies in aimless long march to save face after his corrupt practices were exposed by the Election Commission of Pakistan in Tosha Khana case and left farmers and livestock owners of flood hit areas of KP and Punjab alone.

