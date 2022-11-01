UrduPoint.com

PTI’s Long March Receives Lukewarm Response From Public: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 01, 2022 | 11:11 AM

PTI’s long march receives lukewarm response from public: Marriyum Aurangzeb

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting says that Imran Khan should realize that some two thousand people do not represent the entire nation of 220 million.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2022) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has severely criticized PTI Chairman Imran Khan for openly asking the institutions to interfere in politics by ousting a democratically elected government.

She said Imran Khan should explain to whom he is threatening while delivering speeches on the container during his long march toward Islamabad.

The Information Minister said the PTI’s long march has received a lukewarm response from public and Imran Khan should realize that some two thousand people do not represent the entire nation of 220 million.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Information Minister Long March Maryam Aurangzeb From Government Million

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 32 Afghanistan Vs. Sri La ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 32 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st November 2022

2 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

11 hours ago
 US Homeland Security Department Colludes With Big ..

US Homeland Security Department Colludes With Big Tech to Censor Disputed Info - ..

11 hours ago
 Pelosi Hammer Attack Suspect Faces Federal Assault ..

Pelosi Hammer Attack Suspect Faces Federal Assault, Kidnapping Charges - Justice ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.