PTI’s long march receives lukewarm response from public: Marriyum Aurangzeb

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting says that Imran Khan should realize that some two thousand people do not represent the entire nation of 220 million.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2022) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has severely criticized PTI Chairman Imran Khan for openly asking the institutions to interfere in politics by ousting a democratically elected government.

She said Imran Khan should explain to whom he is threatening while delivering speeches on the container during his long march toward Islamabad.

The Information Minister said the PTI’s long march has received a lukewarm response from public and Imran Khan should realize that some two thousand people do not represent the entire nation of 220 million.