UrduPoint.com

PTI's Long March To Expose Corruption, Bad Governance Of Sindh Government: Imran Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2022 | 09:30 PM

PTI's long march to expose corruption, bad governance of Sindh government: Imran Qureshi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has said his party's long march from Ghotki to Karachi will expose the corruption and bad governance of Pakistan Peoples Party's Sindh government.

Talking to the media here on Monday Qureshi said the march would start from Ubauro, Ghotki district, on February 26.

He blamed the PPP's government for reducing the province into ruins and for taking corruption to new heights.

He contended that the people of Sindh had fed up with inefficient, corrupt and plunderer provincial government of the PPP.

"This government of the PPP hasn't given anything to the people except loot and plunder in the last 14 years," he added.

He said the accountability institutions have turned a blind eye to the corruption of the PPP's government.

Qureshi accused the PPP for not even developing the party's strongholds like Larkana and Nawabshah.

The PTI leader said neither the PPP's Sindh government performed itself nor was it allowing the Federal government to work for betterment of the province.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Long March Hyderabad Nawabshah Larkana Ghotki Ubauro Pakistan Peoples Party February March Media From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

'Gur Mela' held at University of Agriculture Faisa ..

'Gur Mela' held at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 CM to perform ground-breaking of Dhoke Dalal Colle ..

CM to perform ground-breaking of Dhoke Dalal College for Women on March 4: Sh Ra ..

4 minutes ago
 Ukraine seeks urgent UN Security Council meeting o ..

Ukraine seeks urgent UN Security Council meeting over Russia threat

4 minutes ago
 95 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyd ..

95 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

4 minutes ago
 Russia's Defense Minister Says Ukraine May Obtain ..

Russia's Defense Minister Says Ukraine May Obtain Tactical Nuclear Weapons

4 minutes ago
 Putin says to decide 'today' on recognising Ukrain ..

Putin says to decide 'today' on recognising Ukraine rebels

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>