HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has said his party's long march from Ghotki to Karachi will expose the corruption and bad governance of Pakistan Peoples Party's Sindh government.

Talking to the media here on Monday Qureshi said the march would start from Ubauro, Ghotki district, on February 26.

He blamed the PPP's government for reducing the province into ruins and for taking corruption to new heights.

He contended that the people of Sindh had fed up with inefficient, corrupt and plunderer provincial government of the PPP.

"This government of the PPP hasn't given anything to the people except loot and plunder in the last 14 years," he added.

He said the accountability institutions have turned a blind eye to the corruption of the PPP's government.

Qureshi accused the PPP for not even developing the party's strongholds like Larkana and Nawabshah.

The PTI leader said neither the PPP's Sindh government performed itself nor was it allowing the Federal government to work for betterment of the province.