PTI's Long March To Start From Lahore On Friday: Imran Khan

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2022 | 10:53 PM

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Tuesday announced a "peaceful" long march towards Islamabad from Lahore on October 28 (Friday).

Addressing a press conference here, he said that the long march would start from Liberty Chowk at 11 and he would lead it himself.

"We would gather at Liberty Chowk and then start a march towards Islamabad", he added.

He said people from all over Pakistan would join the march that would pass through the GT road. He however made it clear that there was no time frame for the march.

"We would be peaceful ... we are not coming to fight anyone, we will not break any law ... we will not enter the red zone," Imran Khan said.

The former prime minister said his government did not create any hurdle when twice Maulana Fazalur Rehman, Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz led long march to Islamabad.

