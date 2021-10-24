(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Hajj, Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Mohammad Zahoor Shakir said that the manifesto of PTI was people-friendly and due to that reasons, the masses have re-elected it.

Addressing a function at Doaba, district Hangu on Sunday, he said"The PTI government is uplifting backward areas around the province on priority basis and utilizing all available resources for the purpose.

" He said"He himself believes in generous service of the electorates of the constituency and not only ensuring development funds for every union council, rather also monitoring progress on uplift schemes." The special assistant said"Practical steps are continuing for the up-gradation of several schools, construction and repairing of roads, solarization of mosques, provision of drinking water, cementing of streets and supply of electricity and gas in the constituency."