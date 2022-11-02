UrduPoint.com

PTI's March Is Funded By Israel And India: Says PPP Leader Akhunzada Chattan

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2022 | 06:30 PM

PTI's march is funded by Israel and India: says PPP leader Akhunzada Chattan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party's Akhunzada Chattan on Wednesday claimed that PTI's 'bloody march' was funded by Israel and Pakistan's arch rival India whose retired army officers were campaigning in the world to collect Dollars.

Akhunzada claimed that besides foreign funding, Imran Khan had misappropriated billions of rupees he collected in the name of Shukat Khanam Cancer Hospital.

He said that Imran Khan's bloody march was aimed at destroying Pakistan's economy and to create turmoil in the country's top security institutions.

"If he (Imran Khan) wants early elections, he must dissolve assemblies of KPK, Gilgit Baltistan , AJK and Punjab," he said adding Imran was neither a member of national assembly nor an opposition leader but was demanding to have a say in the appointment of the next chief of army staff (COAS). "This is the prime minister's prerogative," he said.

"Since the beginning of the bloody march, three to four innocent people have lost their lives and eight to nine people were severely injured," he maintained and added that so far one journalist, one police constable, one of their own worker had fallen from the container and one dead body was found around the container of Imran Khan.

He said that Imran Khan was ruling Khyber Pakhtunkhawa for the last ten years and the overall condition of the province had declined contrary to their tall claims. "Why is he reluctant to appear in Malam Jabba and BRT cases against him, if his hands are cleaned," he asked.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkawa was under debt of Rs. 33 billion by the end of the government of Awami National Party (ANP) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) but now the province was under a debt of Rs. 850 billion.

Another PPP leader Palwasha Khan questioned the planning behind lingering the long march because according to the previous plan, the long march had to enter Islamabad on coming Friday. "Why he comes to Islamabad at those dates when some important appointments are on the cards," she asked.

She requested the prime minister to probe the people financing the march and find out what objectives they wanted to achieve.

