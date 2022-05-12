Jamiat Ulem-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the mess created by former prime minister Imran Khan couldn't be cleared in days, it would take sometime but things would get better

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulem-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the mess created by former prime minister Imran Khan couldn't be cleared in days, it would take sometime but things would get better.

Addressing a Meet the Press at Karachi Press Club on Thursday, he said Imran Khan had stolen our slogan of freedom from slavery.

He further said members of Khan's cabinet were holding nationality of US and other Western states.

Fazlur Rehman said Imran Khan, during his tenure legislated on FATF and IMF's pressure.

Each and every move was being taken on external pressure and Imran was proud of all hose moves, he added.

JUI-F chief said, during PTI's government inflation was touching it's peak that created unemployment and various other issues for common man.

Pakistan was moving towards development but PTI government had destroyed it economically and caused a moral decay, he added.

Earlier, Maulana Fazlur Rehman also met the members of Karachi Press Club. President of Karachi Press Club Fazil Jamili welcomed Maulana Fazlur Rehman.