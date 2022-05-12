UrduPoint.com

PTI's Mess Can't Be Cleared In Days: Maulana Fazlur Rehman

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2022 | 11:07 PM

PTI's mess can't be cleared in days: Maulana Fazlur Rehman

Jamiat Ulem-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the mess created by former prime minister Imran Khan couldn't be cleared in days, it would take sometime but things would get better

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulem-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the mess created by former prime minister Imran Khan couldn't be cleared in days, it would take sometime but things would get better.

Addressing a Meet the Press at Karachi Press Club on Thursday, he said Imran Khan had stolen our slogan of freedom from slavery.

He further said members of Khan's cabinet were holding nationality of US and other Western states.

Fazlur Rehman said Imran Khan, during his tenure legislated on FATF and IMF's pressure.

Each and every move was being taken on external pressure and Imran was proud of all hose moves, he added.

JUI-F chief said, during PTI's government inflation was touching it's peak that created unemployment and various other issues for common man.

Pakistan was moving towards development but PTI government had destroyed it economically and caused a moral decay, he added.

Earlier, Maulana Fazlur Rehman also met the members of Karachi Press Club. President of Karachi Press Club Fazil Jamili welcomed Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Related Topics

Karachi Imran Khan IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Man Moral Financial Action Task Force All From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

No one to be allowed to create anarchy, chaos in c ..

No one to be allowed to create anarchy, chaos in country: Sana Ullah

59 seconds ago
 SECP proposes changes to bring transparency in cap ..

SECP proposes changes to bring transparency in capital formation

1 minute ago
 Business community to play its role for increasin ..

Business community to play its role for increasing trade with Belarus: FPCCI

1 minute ago
 Finland, Sweden Would Become Possible Targets for ..

Finland, Sweden Would Become Possible Targets for Russia if Admitted to NATO - P ..

1 minute ago
 War in Ukraine: Latest developments

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

5 minutes ago
 DC Quetta visits parking plaza

DC Quetta visits parking plaza

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.