UrduPoint.com

PTI's Miscreants Launched Major Attack On Building Of Radio Pakistan Peshawar: DG

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2023 | 07:38 PM

PTI's miscreants launched major attack on building of Radio Pakistan Peshawar: DG

Irector General (DG) of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) Tahir Hassan on Wednesday said that miscreants of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have launched a major attack on the building of Radio Pakistan Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) Tahir Hassan on Wednesday said that miscreants of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have launched a major attack on the building of Radio Pakistan Peshawar.

Hundreds of miscreants stormed into the building of Radio Pakistan and broke the main gate of the building, he said in a massage issued by his office.

"The miscreants ransacked in the news Room and other sections of the station," he added.

Tahir Hassan said the miscreants had also attacked the building of Radio Pakistan Peshawar last night and again launched an attack today and perpetrated violence against the staff including women. They set on fire the official record and equipment.

The DG Radio Pakistan said the miscreants also set on fire the parked vehicles inside the station and looted the official equipment including cameras and mics.

Meanwhile, Station Director Radio Pakistan Peshawar Ijaz Khan said that the situation of the Radio Pakistan Peshawar was quite tensed.

In an interview with Radio Pakistan News and Current Affairs channel today, he said some two hundred protestors barged into the building of Radio Pakistan at 10:00 am today, while breaking the main gate.

They destroyed and ransacked in the reception of the station and thrashed windowpanes. They also entered the main studios where they destroyed the entire equipment.

"We repeatedly requested them not to destroy the state broadcaster, but all in vain," he added.

The Station Director said demonstrators again entered the building at nearly 12:00 at noon and ransacked inside the main building and destroyed equipment including computers and other official record.

They also set ablaze main building and vehicles including three official vehicles parked inside the station besides motorcycles.

He said the sole objective of the demonstrators was loot and plunder and even they hurled life threats to the staff members.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Peshawar Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Vehicles Women All

Recent Stories

SEWA inaugurates new office in Muwaileh

SEWA inaugurates new office in Muwaileh

4 minutes ago
 'Fascist PTI involved in destructive activities si ..

'Fascist PTI involved in destructive activities since 2014, more dangerous than ..

5 minutes ago
 Blinken Urges IOM to Elect Amy Pope as Director Ge ..

Blinken Urges IOM to Elect Amy Pope as Director General

9 minutes ago
 Violent protest unveils fascist face of PTI: Secre ..

Violent protest unveils fascist face of PTI: Secretary Information PPP Khyber Pa ..

9 minutes ago
 DG Sports KP assumes charge, vows to facilitate yo ..

DG Sports KP assumes charge, vows to facilitate young talent

5 minutes ago
 Belgium Planning to Assist West in Efforts Against ..

Belgium Planning to Assist West in Efforts Against Russian Diamonds Sale - Prime ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.