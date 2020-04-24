(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Aalamgir Khan along with other leaders distributed ration bags among the poor, unemployed and deserving people in different areas of Gulshan-e-Iqbal here.

The PTI leaders distributed rations at the door-steps of the affectees of lockdown, especially the daily wagers and needy, on the directives of Prime Mininster Imran Khan, said a spokesperson of PTI Karachi Media Cell on Thursday.