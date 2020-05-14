UrduPoint.com
PTI's MNA From Karachi Calls On Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's MNA from Karachi Muhammad Najib Haroon Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed the problems faced by the people of the port city

PTI's Chief Whip in the National Assembly Malik Muhammad Amir Doar was also present in the meeting.

Muhammad Najib Haroon said Karachi was was worthy of special attention as the people of the commercial hub of the country had given a huge mandate to the PTI at the hustings.

He lauded the prime minister's interest for the resolution of the problems of Karachi. He also hailed the timely steps and effective policy of the government to contain the COVID-19 in the country.

Muhammad Najib Haroon thanked the prime minister for providing relief to the construction sector. About the problems of people due to the closure of transport, he requested the prime minister to review the decision for larger interest of common man.

