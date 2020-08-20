(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf's MNA Nuzhat Pathan has asked the officials of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity during the month of Muharram ul Haram. The MNA met with the Chief Technical Officer of HESCO Zahid Pervez Mughal, who holds the acting charge of HESCO chief, at his office here Thursday and discussed the company's preparations ahead of Muharram. She told Mughal that a large number of Majalis were taking place in the area owing to which continuous supply of electricity was necessary.

The MNA asked the official to arrange transformer trolleys to ensure immediate replacement of the faulty transformers which usually take several days for repair or replacement. She said the HESCO should put an end to the regime of unscheduled outages.

The HESCO's acting chief assured the MNA that uninterrupted electricity supply would be ensured during Muharram.

He informed that teams under the Chief Operating Officer had been constituted which would be deployed at Qadam Gah Moula Ali (RA) for immediate addressal of complaints pertaining to the outages. Mughal said a control room with 2 landline numbers 0229240005 and 0229240006 and a mobile phone number 03041927608 had been set up to receive and address the consumer complaints. He also assured that the transformer trolleys would also be arranged as a stopgap arrangement for replacement or repair of the transformers.

The PD Construction Abdul Ghafoor Shaikh, Deputy Director PDC Ghulam Sarwar Unar, SE Hyderabad Circle Manzoor Hussain Soomro and other officials attended the meeting.