PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Member Provincial Assembly Memona Basit Monday tested corona positive and as per the advice of doctors she quarantined herself at home.

In a social media message MPA Memona Basit said that she has isolated herself at home after being tested corona positive.

She appealed to people to adopt all precautionary measures including use of face masks, hand sanitizer and social distancing for the safety of all.

She further urged masses to remain at home on Eid holidays and avoid visiting public places.