The MPAs of the ruling party say that the local bodies elections will be tough for PTI due to high inflation and unemployment .

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2019) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf MPAs have strongly criticized Punjab Chief Minister Sardra Usman Buzdar owing to very poor performance during the last 15 months, the sources said.

The MPAs, they said, came down hard upon Punjab Chief Minister Usmban Buzdar durinig a parliamentary party meeting on Monday. The meeting was held to discuss the plans regarding upcoming session of the Punjab Assembly, they said. The MPAs told the Punjab CM that their genuine issues were pending as the bureaucracy was not cooperating with them. They also informed him that unbridled price hike had made life of the masses hell and the people. The people had been facing salary cuts and many had been losing their jobs, they said.

According to the sources, the MPAs said that the situation was worsening with every passing day and no action had been taken to deal with these issues. The local bodies' elections would be tough for the PTI due to inflation and unemployment, they said. At this, Punjab CM assured the MPS that their genuine work pending with the bureaucracy would be cleared soon.

The Punjab CM also assured that the the women assembly members would also be given their due rights.

The MPAs said that the government must ensure relief to public in real terms and the bureaucracy must be directed to listen to thier matters for timely solution of the peoples' problems. On it, he would observe a zero-tolerance policy for corruption at all costs. He asked the MPAs to identify corruption and also assured them of immediate action against the corrupt. The sources said that Mr. Buzdar said the Punjab government had decided that the Village Panchayat elections would be held in March. The local government was making arrangements in this regard, they added.

However, a PTI MPA seeking anonymity said that the members expressed anger over poor performance of the government but it was all inside the room and not at any open forum. "We usually meet this way and discuss our performance rather than going public," he added.