LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Muhammad Sibtain Khan has been elected as Speaker Punjab Assembly by securing 185 votes.

Punjab Assembly session on Friday started at 5:09 pm behind its scheduled time of 4:00 pm with Panel of Chairman Wasim Badozai in the chair.

Muhammad Sibtain Khan was a joint candidate of PTI and PML-Q for the election of speaker.

PML-N's candidate for speaker Saiful Malook Khokhar obtained 175 votes whereas four votes were rejected.

Later, Panel of the Chairman Wasim Badozai administered the oath to the newly elected Punjab Assembly Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan.

Meanwhile, the newly elected speaker thanked PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi for their support.

It is pertinent to mention that the office of the speaker fell vacant when Muhammad Sibtain Khan's predecessor Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was elected as Punjab chief minister.