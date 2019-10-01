UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI's Municipal Services Program Would Strenghten Local Bodies: Provincial Minister For Human Resources And Development Ansar Majeed Niazi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 03:18 PM

PTI's municipal services program would strenghten local bodies: Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi

Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said that for strengthening the local bodies institutions PTI government has launched Municipal Services Program (MSP) in the province

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) -:Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said that for strengthening the local bodies institutions PTI government has launched Municipal Services Program (MSP) in the province.

Addressing a meeting at Municipal Corporation Sargodha on Tuesday the provincial minister said that for provision of basic facilities to people the government was giving funds amounting to Rs. 50 million to each municipal committee to start development works.

Ansar Majeed said that under this program the municipal corporation Sargodha was being strengthened so that problems of sewerage and the provision of drinking water could be resolved at first stage.

He said that the shortage of staff at Municipal Corporation will be addressed whereas a mechanism was also in pipeline for increasing the resources of corporation.

Related Topics

Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Water Sargodha Government Million

Recent Stories

Court acquits three accused in separate cases

3 minutes ago

U.S. retail association says tariffs could make fo ..

3 minutes ago

Laborers' stage protest rally against ban on use o ..

3 minutes ago

Civil judge 'approached' to release three suspects ..

3 minutes ago

PM takes notice of delayed petitions with public e ..

10 minutes ago

Russian Border Guards Detain 87 North Korean Poach ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.