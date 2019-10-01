(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 )

Addressing a meeting at Municipal Corporation Sargodha on Tuesday the provincial minister said that for provision of basic facilities to people the government was giving funds amounting to Rs. 50 million to each municipal committee to start development works.

Ansar Majeed said that under this program the municipal corporation Sargodha was being strengthened so that problems of sewerage and the provision of drinking water could be resolved at first stage.

He said that the shortage of staff at Municipal Corporation will be addressed whereas a mechanism was also in pipeline for increasing the resources of corporation.