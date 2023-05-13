UrduPoint.com

PTI's Murad Saeed Comes Under NAB Investigation For Several Malpractices

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2023 | 08:51 PM

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has started the investigation of several allegations against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's former Federal Minister Murad Saeed and has sought records from Secretary Local Government, Livestock and Irrigation Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has started the investigation of several allegations against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's former Federal Minister Murad Saeed and has sought records from Secretary Local Government, Livestock and Irrigation Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a letter to these departments, NAB letter says that there are other complaints against Murad Saeed, including bribery and illegal appointments as well, therefore, NAB has sought information from concerned authorities regarding alleged illegal appointments through a letter issued here on Saturday.

NAB has also sought details regarding the alleged corruption and corrupt practices from the Secretary of Local Government through the said letter.

Murad Saeed allegedly bought the property with the money through frontman Hameed and Fazale Mullah, the NAB letter clarified.

The NAB also sought information through the letter from the Secretary of Irrigation regarding alleged corruption in the Bagh Deri Swat Irrigation Channel.

NAB asked the Secretary of Irrigation to present the total estimated cost of the Bagh Dairy Project besides ongoing funds and project estimates.

