PTI’s Narrative Has Failed: Kausar Kazmi
Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Kausar Kazmi on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI’s repeated attempts to manipulate narratives were failed miserably.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that all of PTI’s political strategies, ranging from false claims about 26th November casualties to fabricated accounts of violence, have failed.
He said that when PTI’s approach of influencing the state institutions and demanding intervention outside the legal framework was exposed and failed. "Rather than following due process, they resorted to chaos and agitation," he said.
He further pointed out the inconsistency in PTI's protests, stating that while they claim mass support, their rallies and demonstrations, especially regarding the 26th constitutional amendment, have seen little participation.
"They chant slogans in Lahore, but when the time comes for actual protests, there are barely any lawyers or supporters in sight," he added.
Referring to PTI's waning influence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kazmi noted that even with access to state resources, the party failed to organize a successful rally.
Their claims of popularity in KP collapsed when their own leader had to scold workers for using old footage to exaggerate turnout, he said.
