Open Menu

PTI’s Narrative Has Failed: Kausar Kazmi

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2025 | 03:10 PM

PTI’s narrative has failed: Kausar Kazmi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Kausar Kazmi on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI’s repeated attempts to manipulate narratives were failed miserably.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that all of PTI’s political strategies, ranging from false claims about 26th November casualties to fabricated accounts of violence, have failed.

He said that when PTI’s approach of influencing the state institutions and demanding intervention outside the legal framework was exposed and failed. "Rather than following due process, they resorted to chaos and agitation," he said.

He further pointed out the inconsistency in PTI's protests, stating that while they claim mass support, their rallies and demonstrations, especially regarding the 26th constitutional amendment, have seen little participation.

"They chant slogans in Lahore, but when the time comes for actual protests, there are barely any lawyers or supporters in sight," he added.

Referring to PTI's waning influence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kazmi noted that even with access to state resources, the party failed to organize a successful rally.

Their claims of popularity in KP collapsed when their own leader had to scold workers for using old footage to exaggerate turnout, he said.

Recent Stories

UAE Polo secures sixth victory at Dubai Gold Cup 2 ..

UAE Polo secures sixth victory at Dubai Gold Cup 2025 final

54 seconds ago
 Xposure announces winners

Xposure announces winners

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah records 1,246 sales transactions covering ..

Sharjah records 1,246 sales transactions covering 10.4 million square feet

31 minutes ago
 FAHR sets Ramadan working hours for federal author ..

FAHR sets Ramadan working hours for federal authorities

46 minutes ago
 UAE leads future economy, reshapes global investme ..

UAE leads future economy, reshapes global investment landscape

2 hours ago
 Clean energy export from Hatta to Dubai to begin n ..

Clean energy export from Hatta to Dubai to begin next April

2 hours ago
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan opt to bat fir ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against India

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Sultan of Brunei D ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Sultan of Brunei Darussalam on National Day

4 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Guyan ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Guyana on Republic Day

5 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Emperor of Japan o ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Emperor of Japan on birthday

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan