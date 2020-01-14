UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI’s Negotiation-committee To Meet PML-Q And BNP Leaders

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 04:52 PM

PTI’s negotiation-committee to meet PML-Q and BNP leaders

The meeting between PTI leaders and MQM is expected on Wednesday (tomorrow) over issues of funds.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2020) A negotiation-committee made by the ruling PTI is expected to meet its allies including the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Balochistan National Party—Mengal (BNP-M).

According to the sources, the meeting between the leaders of the ruling party and MQM would be held on Wednesday (tomorrow).

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Jahangir Tareen are part of the government’s committee.

They said Jahangir Tareen also contacted BNP-M and their meeting was also expected soon. It may be mentioned here that paperwork had been completed over BNP-M’s proposed development projects and implementation would be started over its demand regarding the missing persons.

Related Topics

Pakistan MQM Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Missing Persons Defence Minister Pervez Khattak Punjab May Muslim Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports submitted to Punj ..

17 minutes ago

Dubai government sports organisations under Dubai ..

26 minutes ago

All Emirati female cast to perform in NYUAD Arts C ..

26 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree placing Dubai go ..

32 minutes ago

How a mother-daughter pair is making a mark

38 minutes ago

UAE stock markets gain AED7.1 billion

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.