PTI’s negotiation-committee to meet PML-Q and BNP leaders

The meeting between PTI leaders and MQM is expected on Wednesday (tomorrow) over issues of funds.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2020) A negotiation-committee made by the ruling PTI is expected to meet its allies including the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Balochistan National Party—Mengal (BNP-M).

According to the sources, the meeting between the leaders of the ruling party and MQM would be held on Wednesday (tomorrow).

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Jahangir Tareen are part of the government’s committee.

They said Jahangir Tareen also contacted BNP-M and their meeting was also expected soon. It may be mentioned here that paperwork had been completed over BNP-M’s proposed development projects and implementation would be started over its demand regarding the missing persons.