PTI's New Body Elected For District Killa Abdullah

Provincial President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Dr Munir Baloch on Thursday announced the names of newly elected party representatives of District Killa Abdullah after consultation with the party members

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Dr Munir Baloch on Thursday announced the Names of newly elected party representatives of District Killa Abdullah after consultation with the party members.

Provincial General Secretary, Abdul Bari Bareach disclosed this in a statement issued here.

According to the statement, the PTI's new representatives included Kila Abdullah district President Siddque Khan Tareen, Senior Vice President Zakir Khan Tareen, Vice President Zaza Khan, Vice President sad Janan Tareen, Vice President Syed Anayat Agha, General Secretary Muhammad Arif Kakar, Deputy General Secretary Salar Khan, Deputy General Secretary Malik Shabir Kakar, Additional General Secretary Juma Khan, Joint Secretary Nazir Khan Kakar, Information Secretary Zubair Khan and Finance Secretary Abdul Aziz Khan.

President Dr Munir Baloch, General Secretary Abdul Bari Bareach and Information Secretary Asif Tareen congratulated the newly elected representatives of Kila Abdullah District and hoped that they would play their role in delivering the party's manifesto and Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision and they would make the party more active and organized in Killa Abdullah district.

