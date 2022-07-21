UrduPoint.com

PTI’s Newly Elected 15 MPAs Take Oath

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 21, 2022 | 04:11 PM

PTI’s newly elected 15 MPAs take oath

The four MPAs of PML-N has taken oath so far as they want Dost Muhammad Mazari to administer them oath by tomorrow (Friday).

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 21st, 2022) PTI’s newly elected 15 lawmakers have taken oath as member of the provincial assembly.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhary Pervez Elahi administered oath to the newly elected MPAs on floor of the house.

However, the four PML-N lawmakers could not take oath so far .

The latest reports suggest that they will take oath from Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari.

Punjab Assembly Session is due tomorrow as per orders of the Lahore High Court for vote counts of the Punjab Chief Minister. Chaudhary Pervez Elahi is the candidate of the PTI for the slot of Punjab Chief Minister while Hamza Shehbaz, the incumbent Punjab CM, is the candidate of the PML-N.

The reports suggest that the PML-N along with its ally PPP is determined to give surprise to archi rival PTI for the throne of Punjab.

