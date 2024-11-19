PTI's Nov 24 Protest Call Aims At Collecting Funds: Azma Bokhari
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 10:36 PM
Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that PTI’s call for a protest on November 24 is merely an aim to collect funds
She added that even if Gandapur manages to reach Islamabad this time, he will have to cross 24 districts to return to Peshawar.
She said that in Punjab, it would be a significant event if even their prominent MNAs and MPAs came out, let alone the public. Azma said that a veiled and non-political woman had been controlling the former prime minister through a remote control, adding, "We all know why Ali Amin Gandapur went to Adiala Jail, whom he received messages from, and whom he was instructed to follow."
Azma Bokhari expressed these views during a media briefing at the DGPR. She remarked that KPK is facing not only financial problems but also security issues. She said, "Four people were shot in Bannu, and seven personnel were arrested with weapons in KPK. In this troubling situation, KPK's chief minister is chanting slogans of Jihad, using all state resources to declare war. These resources, which should be spent on the public, are instead being used to benefit Bushra Bibi."
She said, "We are seeing evidence that a non-political woman is giving targets, and then they innocently claim they have no involvement in politics."
Azma expressed regret that Punjab's MPAs were not even allowed to speak in a session of PTI; anyone who tried to speak was removed from the room.
Azma said that these people criticize Maryam Nawaz, claiming she is a junior politician, but CM Maryam Nawaz entered politics through a political struggle, while Bushra Bibi entered through amulets and spiritual guides.
She further said that now they are talking about giving a surprise but their real plan is to gather bodies, adding that the disruptive party plans to instigate bloodshed and terrorism on November 24. Those calling for a "missed call" on November 24 are not being taken seriously by the people of Punjab, she said and added that these people are pushing the children of KPK into fire. "We want the children of KPK to receive free education, bikes, free medicines, and laptops. The disruptive group will bring government employees to participate in the protest on November 24," she added.
She questioned whether Bushra Bibi and Gandapur would take their children out on the streets. "They should bring their children, Qasim, and Suleman along with them on their container. Barrister Gohar and Salman Akram Raja should also bring their children for protest," the Information minister said.
Azma Bokhari concluded that no untoward situation would arise in Punjab, and many people from their side would voluntarily surrender themselves for arrest. Usman Dar has fled to London, leaving his mother alone. If PTI has plans A, B, and C, the state has a full set of plans from A to Z, she added.
