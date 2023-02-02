UrduPoint.com

PTI's Only Interest In KP Is Securing Votes, Says Sikandar Shperao

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2023 | 05:50 PM

PTI's only interest in KP is securing votes, says Sikandar Shperao

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Provincial Chairman of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was only interested in securing votes here and it was least bothered about the progress and development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He expressed these views while addressing a party meeting regarding preparations for 48th death anniversary of Hayat Mohammad Khan Sherpao Shaheed at Shabqadar on Thursday.

He said that the real face of the PTI leadership had been unveiled before the Pakhtuns and "now they will not be cheated anymore.

" Sikandar Sherpao said that their mission was the abolition of backwardness and unemployment, alleviation of poverty, and presenting the soft, patriotic and peaceful image of Pakhtuns in the world. Mohammad Khan Sherpao Shaheed had embraced martyrdom while pursuing these goals.

He said that after the martyrdom of Hayat Mohammad Khan Sherpao, his mission to serve the poor was continued by party chief Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Poor Qaumi Watan Party Progress

Recent Stories

Sarwat Gillani reacts to online trolling

Sarwat Gillani reacts to online trolling

12 minutes ago
 realme will Launch its First Coca-Cola® Edition S ..

Realme will Launch its First Coca-Cola® Edition Smartphone, realme 10 Pro 5G Co ..

39 minutes ago
 PCB releases special Podcast edition featuring Bab ..

PCB releases special Podcast edition featuring Babar, Sarfraz and Shaheen

46 minutes ago
 DEWA’s integrated digital services enhance happi ..

DEWA’s integrated digital services enhance happiness of customers in 2022

51 minutes ago
 Imran Khan strongly condemns arrest of Sheikh Rash ..

Imran Khan strongly condemns arrest of Sheikh Rashid

56 minutes ago
 OPPO's innovation led Technology promises a Smarte ..

OPPO's innovation led Technology promises a Smarter Future Ahead

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.