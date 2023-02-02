(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Provincial Chairman of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was only interested in securing votes here and it was least bothered about the progress and development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He expressed these views while addressing a party meeting regarding preparations for 48th death anniversary of Hayat Mohammad Khan Sherpao Shaheed at Shabqadar on Thursday.

He said that the real face of the PTI leadership had been unveiled before the Pakhtuns and "now they will not be cheated anymore.

" Sikandar Sherpao said that their mission was the abolition of backwardness and unemployment, alleviation of poverty, and presenting the soft, patriotic and peaceful image of Pakhtuns in the world. Mohammad Khan Sherpao Shaheed had embraced martyrdom while pursuing these goals.

He said that after the martyrdom of Hayat Mohammad Khan Sherpao, his mission to serve the poor was continued by party chief Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao.